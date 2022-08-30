University of Akron, Kent State launch joint streamlined undergrad-law degree program

Kent State University and the University of Akron School of Law are partnering to create a program to allow students to complete their undergrad and law degrees in just six years.

The 3+3 program gives students the opportunity to save money and time by shaving one year off of their undergrad studies at Kent State.

Akron Law Dean Emily Janoski-Haehlen hopes the program will not only benefit the students but also the community.

“One of my strategic priorities for Akron Law as the new dean is to really retain our local talent in our legal community, and I think that this is one of the ways that we can do that," she said.

Janoski-Haehlen said the majority of Akron Law graduates stay in Northeast Ohio.

"They give back, and I think that's something we need to promote, and I would love to create pathways from the local high schools as well," Janosoki-Haehlen said.

She’s excited for more Kent State students to join the program and reap the benefits, which aren't limited to saving money.

"But what it also does is sort of give them an advantage because it gives them a one year head start on their law career," Janoski-Haehlen said.

She said the average law school graduate is between the ages of 27 and 29, but with the 3+3 program, students could graduate as young as 22, giving them an advantage in the job market and the opportunity to gain more work experience.

Kent State graduates make up the second largest population of students at Akron Law, behind UA graduates.

Students can apply for the program when applying to Kent State or at any time during their enrollment. They will be automatically accepted to Akron Law after they complete three or more years of a baccalaureate degree, if they are in good academic, financial and disciplinary standing at Kent State, if they satisfy the Akron Law character and fitness standards and meet the LSAT and GPA standards. 11 majors at Kent State are currently eligible for the 3+3 program.

Kent State also has an active 3+3 program with Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Akron Law also has 3+3 programs with Walsh University, the University of Mount Union, Robert Morris University and Youngstown State University. Additionally, UA students who study political science or philosophy can take part in the 3+3 program at Akron Law.

