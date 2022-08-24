Mediator calls Columbus school board, teachers' union back to bargaining table Wednesday

The federal mediator has called the Columbus City Schools Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association back to the bargaining table Wednesday.

A post on CEA's Facebook page said the meeting will take place at 1 p.m. It will be the first time the two sides meet since the teachers union voted to go on strike on Sunday.

The school board and the union have not been able to come to an agreement on a new contract, despite meeting 22 times since March. The last meeting was on Thursday.

Teachers continue to call for updated school buildings, smaller class sizes as well as more full-time art, music and physical education teachers.

The meeting Wednesday comes on the first day of school for most Columbus students, which will be conducted remotely with substitute teachers.

Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.