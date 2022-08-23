Columbus schools prepare for virtual learning amid teacher strike

It's looking all but certain that Columbus students will start the school year on Wednesday online, which is why the district is holding what it calls a "Virtual Family Engagement Session" Tuesday at 7 pm.

Columbus teachers shouted slogans as they marched along picket lines for a second straight day Tuesday.

The Columbus Board of Education announced no new action following an emergency meeting Monday night. Neither side hinted at any progress toward a contract deal on Tuesday.

Teachers continue to call for updated school buildings, smaller class sizes as well as more full-time art, music and physical education teachers.

The district has said students are expected to attend classes held remotely starting Wednesday, but many parents have voiced their intent not to have their children participate in solidarity with teachers.

The city and the Columbus Metropolitan Library both plan to operate support centers for students impacted by the teachers' strike.

Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.