Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols

As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required.

The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month noting Ohio is in a “much better position” to protect students and staff due to stronger immunities from vaccines and prior illnesses. The state health department still recommends students and staff isolate if they feel sick, and mask up while they still test positive, aligning with recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that were similarly loosened.

Marlene Martin, public information officer for the Summit County Health Department, said school districts can still choose to implement their own measures.

“There’s no requirement or guidance as far as masking or social distancing from us,” Martin said. “Now if the school district has a protocol or guidance from their boards of education or something like that then that’s unique to that school.”

As reported last week, some school districts like CMSD do have other protective measures in place, like upgraded HVAC systems and portable air purifiers in buildings without modern systems. Christine Gordillo, a spokesperson for Lakewood Public School District, said classrooms and common spaces will regularly be sanitized. Outdoor classroom sessions are also a possibility at some schools, Gordillo said.

Schools across Ohio also can provide students and staff with rapid COVID-19 tests if requested, but supplies are limited; the Ohio Department of Health noted in a release that schools can request more tests from it as needed.

Meanwhile, monkeypox is still a potential concern for some districts as cases rise in the U.S. The Ohio Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment on if it will send unique guidance on that disease to local school districts.