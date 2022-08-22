Columbus teachers union votes to strike days before start of school year

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Columbus teachers are officially on strike. The teachers union voted overwhelmingly Sunday night to reject the school board's "last, best and final offer" for a new contract.

Now, children and families are eyeing a virtual start to the school year if the dispute can't get resolved by Wednesday.

The union said more than 94% of its nearly 4,500 members voted to strike and to reject the school board's proposal.

The strike officially began one minute after midnight, as CEA's old contract with the district expired.

Members were picketing outside Columbus schools on Monday morning.

Union spokeswoman Regina Fuentes said the school board has "tried desperately" to make this impasse about economic issues, including salary. But she said teacher pay isn't the reason for the vote to strike.

"Let me be clear: this strike is about our students who deserve a commitment to modern schools and heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music, and [physical education]," she said.

CEA was at one point asking for raises of 8% a year. The school board's final offer included 3% raises.

Fuentes insists the two sides never got to issues of compensation before the school ended negotiations on Thursday.

School board members have not spoken with reporters, but board president Jennifer Adair released a statement calling the vote to strike "incredibly disappointing."

"Our offer to CEA put children first and prioritized their education and their growth. We offered a generous compensation package for teachers and provisions that would have a positive impact on classrooms. Our offer was also responsive to the concerns that have been raised by CEA during the negotiations process. Our community’s children are the Board’s priority, and our offer reflected that fact," Adair said.

Fuentes said there's no limit to how long teachers could picket, but the strike could end as early as today if the school board would come back to the bargaining table.

The school district has announced plans that involve hundreds of substitute teachers and a return to online learning. That plan is deeply unpopular among many of the parents who have spoken out in recent days about the situation.

Plans also call for grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals to be distributed at 25 school sites.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement, which said in part "...more than anything, the pandemic has made clear the importance of having kids in the classroom. The CEA and the school district must return to the table..."

