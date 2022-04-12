© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Youngstown State University prepares students for 5G wireless jobs

WKSU | By Ben Weaver
Published April 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
5g-tower-graphic.jpg
Creative Edge
/
Shutterstock.com
Wireless providers building out their 5G networks are finding that workers with the right training are in short supply. A pilot program at Youngstown State University and Ashland University is looking to address the need.

Youngstown State University has graduated its first class of students in a “pilot” program aimed at filling jobs in the growing field of 5G wireless technology.

The 5G readiness program teaches students how to install and maintain the growing number of 5G Towers in the U.S. According to the Wireless Infrastructure Association, the workers needed to complete these towers are in demand, but the supply is low.

Rikin Thakker is the Chief Technology Officer for association and one of the instructors for the program. He calls the pilot a success.

Rikin Thakker
Workers trained in 5G technology infrastructure are in short supply.

"We also want to expand this to other schools in Ohio as well. We can meet the requirement of any community college, any four-year degree colleges, and if they want to launch non-degree or non-credit bearing certificate program."

Ten students graduated from the program at YSU. Ashland University, which also participated in the pilot, graduated 15. Thakker says they hope to expand the program next to Ohio State University.

Tags

Education Youngstown State University5G5G wireless technologyRikin ThakkerAshland University
Ben Weaver
Ben Weaver is a Junior journalism student at Kent State University from Southwestern Ohio, in the Dayton area. Ben is pursuing a journalism major with a minor in photography. He is also working as a reporter at the Kent Stater.
See stories by Ben Weaver