Youngstown State University prepares students for 5G wireless jobs

Youngstown State University has graduated its first class of students in a “pilot” program aimed at filling jobs in the growing field of 5G wireless technology.

The 5G readiness program teaches students how to install and maintain the growing number of 5G Towers in the U.S. According to the Wireless Infrastructure Association, the workers needed to complete these towers are in demand, but the supply is low.

Rikin Thakker is the Chief Technology Officer for association and one of the instructors for the program. He calls the pilot a success.

Rikin Thakker Workers trained in 5G technology infrastructure are in short supply.

"We also want to expand this to other schools in Ohio as well. We can meet the requirement of any community college, any four-year degree colleges, and if they want to launch non-degree or non-credit bearing certificate program."

Ten students graduated from the program at YSU. Ashland University, which also participated in the pilot, graduated 15. Thakker says they hope to expand the program next to Ohio State University.

