© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Akron Public Schools trying to get a handle on chronic absenteeism

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill,
Jay Shah
Published April 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT
photo of Akron Public Schools headquarters
Akron Public Schools

Akron Public Schools has seen a rise of almost 40% in chronic absenteeism during the current school year. The district blames a combination of factors including illness, lack of transportation and students having trouble adjusting to in-person classes as the pandemic winds down.

Dan Rambler is the district’s director of student support services. He says they’ve seen the highest absentee rates among older students.

Dan Rambler
Factors driving absenteeism

“We have far more high school kids that are working than they have in the past and I appreciate from talking to kids and families, part of that is just due to the economic stress that is involved with families and their necessity to generate different income that they can use.”

Rambler says intervention teams work with all children who have missed more than 10 percent of the school year. He says the district has increased daily home visits to check in with these students.

Tags

Education Akron Public SchoolsDaniel Ramblerchronic absenteeismpandemiccoronavirusCOVID-19
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah