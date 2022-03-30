Akron gets a first look at LeBron James' 'House Three Thirty'

The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the doors to House Three Thirty to the public Wednesday, during what it called a 330 Day celebration. The festivities included food trucks and guided tours of the building.

The name of the center and the choice of Wednesday for the open house are both a nod to Akron's long-standing connection and identity with area code 330.

Jenny Hamel / Ideastream Public Media Members of the public tour the facility which is expected to be completed in January 2023.

This was the first chance for a glimpse at the transformation of what had been the landmark Tangier, a longtime Akron restaurant, nightclub and event space which the foundation bought in December of 2020.

House Three Thirty is billed as a multi-use center offering programming and services for I PROMISE families and the larger Akron community.

Services will include family financial health programming and job training opportunities through the venue’s retail, dining and event spaces. Indoor and outdoor events will also be held at House Three Thirty, as well as monthly meals and family programming.

Once fully built out, the facility will include a center for financial advice, restaurants, meeting space, a performance venue and a LeBron James Museum.

Jenny Hamel / Ideastream Public Media The coffee shop is meant to be a space for families, students and teachers to unwind. Wifi will also be available.

House Three Thirty is the latest community effort by James' foundation which started with the I PROMISE school in 2018, a partnership with Akron Public Schools. The school offers resources, access to opportunities, skill development, and wraparound services for more than 1,300 students.

