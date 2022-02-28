© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Free dress giveaway helps make prom affordable for Akron area high school girls

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill,
Jay Shah
Published February 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Altrusa International of Akron is bringing back its annual Princess Night Project after halting the prom dress give away for two years due to the pandemic.
Altrusa International of Akron
High school girls in the Akron area once again have the opportunity to score a free prom dresses and accessories. The Princess Night Project event that is put on by Altrusa International of Akron seeks to help girls who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford prom wear.

Girls from Akron and surrounding high schools won’t have to worry about not having a dress to wear to the prom this year. The Akron chapter of Altrusa International, a global volunteer organization, is bringing back its annual Princess Night Project after a two-year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 12, girls in need of a gown can choose from more than 1,000 on hand. Aides will act as personal shoppers. Seamstresses will be ready to handle any alterations.

Volunteer Alice Luse says this levels the playing field when it comes to economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

Alice Luse: Altrusa International of Akron
Providing dresses to girls in need

“All those people that might not have the money to buy a dress and shoes and everything, they can come here and get if for free. And then they can use their money for other things that are deemed to be more important,” Luse said.

Anyone is welcome. Since it began in 2001, more than 1,900 girls from 48 schools have taken advantage of the Princess Night Project.

Tags

Education promAkronPrincess Night ProjectAltrusa International of AkronAlice Luse
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content