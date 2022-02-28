Free dress giveaway helps make prom affordable for Akron area high school girls

Girls from Akron and surrounding high schools won’t have to worry about not having a dress to wear to the prom this year. The Akron chapter of Altrusa International, a global volunteer organization, is bringing back its annual Princess Night Project after a two-year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 12, girls in need of a gown can choose from more than 1,000 on hand. Aides will act as personal shoppers. Seamstresses will be ready to handle any alterations.

Volunteer Alice Luse says this levels the playing field when it comes to economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

“All those people that might not have the money to buy a dress and shoes and everything, they can come here and get if for free. And then they can use their money for other things that are deemed to be more important,” Luse said.

Anyone is welcome. Since it began in 2001, more than 1,900 girls from 48 schools have taken advantage of the Princess Night Project.