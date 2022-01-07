CMSD students to return to in-person classes Jan. 10

Students with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will return for in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 10, after a week of learning remotely.

In an email to families Thursday, CMSD CEO Eric Gordon cited a “significant reduction” in reported COVID-19 cases as the reason for his decision to bring kids back into classrooms.

“Likewise, with the shortened quarantine requirements approved by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health last week, we anticipate fewer employee absences required for quarantining,” the email read.

Gordon reminded students they must be masked indoors and asked them to self-check for any flu-like symptoms. The CEO also encouraged students to take advantage of free, voluntary weekly COVID tests being provided at all schools, and to contact the campus health professional to get more information.

In a video message sent previously to students and families, Gordon said the decision to move to remote learning the week after winter break was made based on health data and working in close collaboration with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Cleveland Department of Public Health, the interim state superintendent and under the guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

Students and staff are asked to report all positive cases to the district's COVID hotline at 216-838-9355 or by emailing covid@clevelandmetroschools.org.



