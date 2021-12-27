University of Akron offering free classes to students 60 years and up

The University of Akron is offering free classes to Ohio’s senior citizens this spring semester as part of its 60+ Program.

The classes are a thank you from Ohio’s public universities to seniors whose “40 years of work” and taxes have gone toward public education, according to Laura Conley, director of the university's Adult Focus service.

From American History to Intro to Art to Physics, almost every undergraduate class is open for 60-and-older students to audit — meaning they participate in the classes, but don’t take any tests. Students can also apply to take classes for credit, but eligibility is income-based.

Registration for the University of Akron’s 60+ classes runs from Jan. 3-7, one week before spring semester begins. Applications and other information about the program are available online.

“People are healthier and live longer and are more active when their brains are engaged. So it's important for people to have something to look forward to and participate in,” Conley told Ideastream Public Media.

Prospective 60+ students might be hesitant taking a class on campus while COVID-19 remains a threat, but Conley encourages individuals to sign up for a class with the option of dropping it later on. There are also remote classes available.

“We have a face-to-face. We have what we call hybrid. They meet twice a week, one class is online, one’s in person. Then, we have totally online programs and courses,” Conley said.

Students enrolled in the program can register for up to 11 credits per academic term. They have access to the Recreational Wellness Center and other services.

