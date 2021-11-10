Akron teachers union will discuss safety concerns with district

Akron Public Schools is working to get a handle on an increase in violent incidents involving its students. The president of the Akron Education Association says the pandemic and the district's response is the reason for the disruptive behavior. Union president Patricia Shipe says the problem will be the focus of their meeting with the district Thursday.

Patricia Shipes Concerns the union will be discussing with district officials. Listen • 0:16

“We’re going to present evidence of concerns with weapons in buildings, how we’re handling lockdowns, how we are informing our staff of what’s going on, various topics that are concerns.”

In an email to WKSU, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said the district has “put strong security measures in place this year and held more students accountable for their disruptive behavior than in any of the past five years.”

