Akron Public Schools Reports Increased Behavioral Problems in 2021

School districts throughout the region are reporting an uptick in behavioral problems this year.

Akron Public Schools said it is prioritizing student safety in the classroom.

The district sent a letter to district families this week outlining expectations for students as reports of disruptions have increased this semester.

Director of Student Support Services and Security Daniel Rambler said remote learning during the pandemic has affected student behavior.

Most of the disruptions are from ninth and 10th grade students, as well as new middle school students and kindergarten and first-graders, Rambler said.

“Those are the kids that were out of school, and they missed that transition. That transition to a new building level is super important,” he said.

Rambler said the school district has seen an estimated 20% increase in school fights this year.

The district is placing an emphasis on behavioral learning in classrooms. It’s also increasing its use of random metal detector screenings for students.

It has made many school safety officers full time, as well.

