KSU Unveils Plans for New $74 Million Business School

Kent State University has announced plans for a new $74 million College of Business building.

Officially renamed the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship, construction is funded in part by what officials say is the largest-ever gift to the university from Cleveland businessman and former ambassador to Ireland, Edward Crawford.

“Ambassador Crawford and his son Matt have been incredibly successful businessmen and entrepreneurs. So having them recognize that in our college and partner with us on this new building and having the college name forever be theirs, I couldn’t be happier with the partnership,” Dean Deborah Spake said.

University President Todd Diacon would not say how much Crawford is donating for the school.

“We really want to focus on the ambassador’s story, the ambassador’s generosity and certainly what a bright future it is for Kent State. The amount of the award is available publicly and will be made available,” Diacon said.

It’s unclear when that information would be released.

The university has declined to disclose the amount of Crawford’s contribution, but nearly a third of the overall $74 million budget comes from major gifts.

Construction of the building is set to start in December and be finished in three years.

