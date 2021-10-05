© 2021 WKSU
Education

Ohio Supreme Court rules "final" means just that in ECOT case

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
The headquarters of ECOT, which was once the state's largest online charter school, were located on the south side of Columbus. The school shut down in 2018 because of questions about student enrollment and how often they were participating.

What was the state’s largest online charter school can’t challenge an order to pay back $60 million in overpayments for inflated student enrollment numbers.

That’s the decision from the Ohio Supreme Court, which ruled the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow must pay that bill. The state had been taking millions back from each monthly payment, but that stopped when ECOT closed in 2018.

The school has been fighting against repaying $60 million in overpayments based on students who were enrolled but weren’t participating in an order labeled final by the state board of education. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that year against ECOT, saying the state could base funding on student participation, not on the number of students who were enrolled.

The court heard arguments in March on whether “final” means the board’s decision could be appealed to a court. Erik Clark represented the Ohio Department of Education, and said the law was clear.

“The General Assembly could have said ‘final and appealable,’ as it has on other occasions, and it did not do that," Clark argued.

Four justices agreed, led by Republican Justice Pat DeWine.

But Justice Sharon Kennedy and two of the court’s three Democrats wrote that “final” meant no further action could be taken by the board, but that there could be an appeal in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The third Democrat, Jennifer Brunner, didn’t hear the case.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EducationECOTOhio Supreme Courtcharter schools
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
