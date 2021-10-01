Cuyahoga Falls City School District Extends Mask Mandate

Cuyahoga Falls School District is extending its mask mandate until Oct. 29th. The mandate was originally enacted in early September after nearly 400 students were quarantined.

Superintendent Todd Nichols says the numbers show that masks do work to keep kids in school.

Nichols: mask mandate a success with reducing COVID-19 numbers Listen • 0:10

“Not only did our positive cases reduce by more than half, but our quarantine went from 398 to 41,” he said.

Nichols says the need for a mask mandate will be reassessed the last week of the month to decide if it should be extended again.

Meanwhile, the district’s school board meeting this week will take place at the Natatorium where masking is optional. A conflict over the school’s mask mandate last month led to one meeting ending early. Nichols says the school board will hear both sides before deciding whether to move meetings back to the school or remain at the Natatorium.

