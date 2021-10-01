© 2021 WKSU
Education

Cuyahoga Falls City School District Extends Mask Mandate

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published October 1, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
woman in face mask
Juraj Varga
/
Pixabay
The masking requirement for Cuyahoga Falls City School District is now in effect until Oct. 29. Superintendent Todd Nichols says mask wearing in the schools has significantly reduced the number of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting quarantines since the requirement went into effect in early September.

Cuyahoga Falls School District is extending its mask mandate until Oct. 29th. The mandate was originally enacted in early September after nearly 400 students were quarantined.

Superintendent Todd Nichols says the numbers show that masks do work to keep kids in school.

Nichols: mask mandate a success with reducing COVID-19 numbers

“Not only did our positive cases reduce by more than half, but our quarantine went from 398 to 41,” he said.

Nichols says the need for a mask mandate will be reassessed the last week of the month to decide if it should be extended again.

Meanwhile, the district’s school board meeting this week will take place at the Natatorium where masking is optional. A conflict over the school’s mask mandate last month led to one meeting ending early. Nichols says the school board will hear both sides before deciding whether to move meetings back to the school or remain at the Natatorium.

EducationcoronavirusCOVID-19Cuyahoga Falls School DistrictMask Mandatesquarantineface masksCuyahoga Falls Schools Superintendent Todd Nichols
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
