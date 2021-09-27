Windham High School Students Start NAACP Chapter

Students at Windham High School in Portage County are forming an NAACP chapter. They hope to promote acceptance in the community.

Windham social studies teacher Stephanie Smith serves as the advisor to the new NAACP chapter. She says the group isn’t a reaction to something negative in the community but a way to further the diversity and acceptance already present.

“Not only are we moving in the right direction, we’re continuing to move in the right direction, and we’re willing to be a leader for other districts.”

Sophomore and chapter vice president Briah Daniel says the group won’t just be promoting racial diversity.

“It’s really great that we’re making this NAACP to educate kids on the struggles of African Americans, not just African Americans but people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and basically people who are treated differently because of the way they look or who they are as a person,” Daniel said.

Smith says about 50 students have expressed interest in joining the group since its start earlier this month. She says the response from the student population and community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“So, this is just another outlet for kids in the district to feel represented, to feel like they belong and to feel like they can communicate with the teachers and the staff,” Smith said.

Students hope to register newly eligible voters in the community and pass down this culture of acceptance to the next generation.

