Ohio State Students Return for Another Pandemic Semester

The Ohio State University campus will start filling up Monday, as the first wave of students move in to dorms for the fall semester.

This year’s move in period is six days, two more than usual but still half of what Ohio State used last year as the university tried to promote social distancing during the school's initial return from early pandemic closures.

This year students had to schedule move-in times prior to coming to campus and residence hall move-in times are staggered to limit crowds.

Ohio State made students take a COVID-19 test before coming to campus. They’re also required to report their vaccination status. Unvaccinated students living in residence halls will be tested weekly for COVID-19.

University president Kristina Johnson’s office has said that as of late July, about 70% of the Ohio State community had been vaccinated.

