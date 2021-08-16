© 2021 WKSU
Education

Ohio State Students Return for Another Pandemic Semester

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published August 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
a photo of Ohio State student moving in
Darrin McDonald
/
WOSU
Ohio State student Ronald Raine, center, moves into the campus dorms in August 2020.

The Ohio State University campus will start filling up Monday, as the first wave of students move in to dorms for the fall semester.

This year’s move in period is six days, two more than usual but still half of what Ohio State used last year as the university tried to promote social distancing during the school's initial return from early pandemic closures.

This year students had to schedule move-in times prior to coming to campus and residence hall move-in times are staggered to limit crowds.

Ohio State made students take a COVID-19 test before coming to campus. They’re also required to report their vaccination status. Unvaccinated students living in residence halls will be tested weekly for COVID-19.

University president Kristina Johnson’s office has said that as of late July, about 70% of the Ohio State community had been vaccinated.

Steve Brown
Steve Brown grew up in nearby Richwood, Ohio and now lives there with his wife and son. He started his journalism career as a weekend board operator at WOSU while majoring in journalism at Ohio State, where he also wrote for student newspaper The Lantern and co-founded the organization Students for Public Broadcasting.
