Dayton Public Schools Requiring Masks Indoors

Dayton Public Schools has announced that all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside district buildings.

On a press call last week, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said the updated masking policy is in response to the Delta variant that has been rapidly spreading across the country.

“Knowing that many of the ZIP codes are the most affected by the variant as they were by COVID-19, we wanna make sure that we made the right decision about our students and our staff,” said Lolli.

Lolli says the district has no plans to return to a remote learning model if at all possible.

“We have to have our students in school face-to-face,” said Lolli. “The learning gap has just widened in the Dayton Public Schools, and we can't afford to lose another year of schooling our students face-to-face.”

Dayton Public Schools students will go back to school on Wednesday, August 18.

Copyright 2021 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.