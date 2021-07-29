Kent State University Now Recommends Facial Coverings Indoors on Campus

With just a little under a month until fall classes begin, Kent State now strongly recommends face coverings be worn indoors by both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff.

This comes mainly in response to the increase in cases of the Delta COVID variant.

The chair of the university’s pandemic leadership committee, Manfred Van Dulmen, says although asking people to change their mask-wearing behavior again is challenging, it is essential.

Manfred Van Dulmen, chair of Kent State University's Pandemic Leadership Committee

“We will focus on educational campaigns and other messaging to help everyone understand why this is important, really focusing on the latest guidance from science, from the CDC and other health agencies, as well as our health experts on campus to reiterate that," Van Dulmen said.

Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask while outside on campus. Students must report their vaccination status to the university by August 5, or will otherwise be subject to weekly testing. Vaccinations are available to the Kent State community, as well as their families, at the campus DeWeese Health Center by appointment.