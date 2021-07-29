© 2021 WKSU
Education
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Kent State University Now Recommends Facial Coverings Indoors on Campus

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published July 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
flash with mask.jpg
Jay Shah
/
WKSU
Early in the pandemic, signage around the KSU campus featured the Golden Flashes mascot with a face covering.

With just a little under a month until fall classes begin, Kent State now strongly recommends face coverings be worn indoors by both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff.

This comes mainly in response to the increase in cases of the Delta COVID variant.

The chair of the university’s pandemic leadership committee, Manfred Van Dulmen, says although asking people to change their mask-wearing behavior again is challenging, it is essential.

KSU issues new mask guidance
Manfred Van Dulmen, chair of Kent State University's Pandemic Leadership Committee
Manfred Van Dulmen.jpg

“We will focus on educational campaigns and other messaging to help everyone understand why this is important, really focusing on the latest guidance from science, from the CDC and other health agencies, as well as our health experts on campus to reiterate that," Van Dulmen said.

Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask while outside on campus. Students must report their vaccination status to the university by August 5, or will otherwise be subject to weekly testing. Vaccinations are available to the Kent State community, as well as their families, at the campus DeWeese Health Center by appointment.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
