WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio State Will Require Students to Report COVID Vaccination Status

WOSU 89.7 NPR News
Published July 28, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT
Adora Namigadde
WOSU

Ohio State University announced it will be requiring students to report whether or not they've been vaccinated before the school year begins.

Masks will still be optional for those fully vaccinated, but are required indoors for those who are not. The university will require students to test for COVID-19 before and when they move in.

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson said in an email sent to the university community on Tuesday that unvaccinated students living in residence halls on all campuses will be required to be tested for COVID-19 each week once the academic year begins.

Johnson said 70% of returning students, faculty and staff have been fully vaccinated.

To help boost vaccinations, the university will be giving away up to $50,000 in gift cards, football season tickets and parking passes to vaccinated students, faculty and staff each Thursday from August 12 through September 2. To be entered to win the prize drawings, vaccinated students, faculty and staff must report that they are fully vaccinated by the Sunday before each drawing.

Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

EducationCOVID-19 vaccineOhio State University
