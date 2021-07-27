© 2021 WKSU
Education

New Superintendent Shares Fall Safety Plan with Akron School Board. Masks Will be Required

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
072621 APS mtg.jpg
Akron Public Schools/YouTube
Akron Public Schools' plan for health and safety in the upcoming school year calls for a monthly reassessment of safety measures. At this point, masks will be required at the start of the school year.

Akron Public Schools will launch a new website this week to share its plans for the upcoming school year, which will evolve as circumstances around COVID-19 change. The district plans to reassess safety protocols monthly.

During the school board meeting Monday, Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the district will require masks be worn inside school facilities and on school buses, which has been mandated by the federal transportation department.

072621 APS safety plan.jpg
Akron Public Schools' plan for health and safety in the upcoming school year

Elementary class sizes will be kept to 24 students or less. Athletics will go on. Fowler-Mack says they will continue to work on offering vaccines and up to date information.

Akron Public Schools lays out plans for upcoming school year
Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack says safety measures will be reassessed monthly.
072621 APS Christine Fowler Mack.jpg

“We’re committed to keeping the entire school community informed and connected as we plan.”

Fowler-Mack took over the superintendent's position this month following the departure of long-time superintendent David James, who has taken a position with the Columbus City Schools.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
