New Superintendent Shares Fall Safety Plan with Akron School Board. Masks Will be Required

Akron Public Schools will launch a new website this week to share its plans for the upcoming school year, which will evolve as circumstances around COVID-19 change. The district plans to reassess safety protocols monthly.

During the school board meeting Monday, Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the district will require masks be worn inside school facilities and on school buses, which has been mandated by the federal transportation department.

Elementary class sizes will be kept to 24 students or less. Athletics will go on. Fowler-Mack says they will continue to work on offering vaccines and up to date information.

“We’re committed to keeping the entire school community informed and connected as we plan.”

Fowler-Mack took over the superintendent's position this month following the departure of long-time superintendent David James, who has taken a position with the Columbus City Schools.