Education

Bridgestone Continues to Support Akron Public Schools Through Applied Engineering Program

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 29, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT
East Community Learning Center
Google Earth
Bridgestone has decided to continue its partnership with Akron Public Schools for its Academy of Applied Engineering and Technology at East Community Learning Center. According to the company's Program Director Bob Lux, the partnership has been "a great success."

The worker shortage affecting many industries is also being felt by tire-maker Bridgestone Americas. That's one reason the company is renewing a partnership with Akron Public Schools as part of the district's College and Career Academies.

Since 2018, Bridgestone has supported the Academy of Applied Engineering and Technology at East Community Learning Center. Students in the program gain hands-on experience working in a functioning Firestone Complete Auto Care Center.

For Bridgestone program director Bob Lux, extending the program is also about giving back to the community.

Lux on renewing the partnership

“It's three years more of a commitment to our community. To me, it’s really that partnership. It’s been a great success up until this point,” he said.

Lux says Bridgestone has hired high school interns and a couple APS graduates. Going into the fourth year of the program, he hopes to hire more graduates who have spent their entire high school career in the program.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
