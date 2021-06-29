Bridgestone Continues to Support Akron Public Schools Through Applied Engineering Program

The worker shortage affecting many industries is also being felt by tire-maker Bridgestone Americas. That's one reason the company is renewing a partnership with Akron Public Schools as part of the district's College and Career Academies.

Since 2018, Bridgestone has supported the Academy of Applied Engineering and Technology at East Community Learning Center. Students in the program gain hands-on experience working in a functioning Firestone Complete Auto Care Center.

For Bridgestone program director Bob Lux, extending the program is also about giving back to the community.

“It's three years more of a commitment to our community. To me, it’s really that partnership. It’s been a great success up until this point,” he said.

Lux says Bridgestone has hired high school interns and a couple APS graduates. Going into the fourth year of the program, he hopes to hire more graduates who have spent their entire high school career in the program.