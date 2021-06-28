David James Retires from Akron Public Schools, Heads to Columbus City Schools

David James is retiring this week after 29 years with Akron Public Schools, with the past 13 of them as the district’s superintendent.

James’ last day in Akron is June 30, but this isn’t the end of his career in public education. He’ll be heading to Columbus City Schools, where he previously was considered for the superintendent’s position in 2018 but ultimately withdrew. Now he’ll serve as the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, a role he says is similar to his previous job in Akron.

“It takes me kind of full circle because I did a lot of that type of work here with our facilities plan and supervising all of our support functions for eight or nine years before becoming superintendent,” he said.

James says this won’t be a short-term gig. He’s 59 and plans to work for several more years.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in Akron’s board of education didn’t contribute to his decision to retire; it was simply time.

“There’s a time to enter the room and a time to exit. I’ve been here 29 years. I have 34 years in public service. It was time for a change, and I think people recognize that,” he said.

James announced his plans for retirement last August. He says he’s leaving the district in good hands with new superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack, a district graduate hired by the board of education in a historic move. She’s the first woman and woman of color to serve in the role.

