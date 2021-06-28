© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

David James Retires from Akron Public Schools, Heads to Columbus City Schools

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Sarah Taylor
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
A photo of David James
Akron Public Schools
After 13 years as superintendent, David James is retiring from Akron Public Schools and taking a position with Columbus City Schools.

David James is retiring this week after 29 years with Akron Public Schools, with the past 13 of them as the district’s superintendent.

James’ last day in Akron is June 30, but this isn’t the end of his career in public education. He’ll be heading to Columbus City Schools, where he previously was considered for the superintendent’s position in 2018 but ultimately withdrew. Now he’ll serve as the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, a role he says is similar to his previous job in Akron.

“It takes me kind of full circle because I did a lot of that type of work here with our facilities plan and supervising all of our support functions for eight or nine years before becoming superintendent,” he said.

James says this won’t be a short-term gig. He’s 59 and plans to work for several more years.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in Akron’s board of education didn’t contribute to his decision to retire; it was simply time.

James on leaving Akron Public Schools
david_james_3.jpg

“There’s a time to enter the room and a time to exit. I’ve been here 29 years. I have 34 years in public service. It was time for a change, and I think people recognize that,” he said.

James announced his plans for retirement last August. He says he’s leaving the district in good hands with new superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack, a district graduate hired by the board of education in a historic move. She’s the first woman and woman of color to serve in the role.

Tags

EducationAkron Public SchoolsDavid JamesColumbus City SchoolsChristine Fowler-MackpandemicAkron Board of Education
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content