Kent State Asks Students for COVID Vaccination Status

Kent State University is preparing for the return of all students for in-person classes in the fall. In advance, it is asking for students to volunteer their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“For one, for students living in the residence halls. That will assist in contact tracing, if someone tests positive in the residence halls. And also how the city health commissioner makes decisions around quarantine or isolation, as we also did last year,” said Manfred van Dulmen, interim associate provost for academic affairs.

Currently, Kent State is not requiring students to be vaccinated to return to campus. Van Dulmen says vaccination data collection does not mean the university is changing its policy on this.

