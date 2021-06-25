© 2021 WKSU
Education

Kent State Asks Students for COVID Vaccination Status

WKSU | By Cameron Miller
Published June 25, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT
the arch at Kent State University
Kent State University
As the Fall 2021 semester nears, Kent State University is asking students to disclose whether they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. A university official says the information will be used in contact tracing and for decisions about quarantine and isolation.

Kent State University is preparing for the return of all students for in-person classes in the fall. In advance, it is asking for students to volunteer their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Manfred van Dulmen: how vaccination status information is used

“For one, for students living in the residence halls. That will assist in contact tracing, if someone tests positive in the residence halls. And also how the city health commissioner makes decisions around quarantine or isolation, as we also did last year,” said Manfred van Dulmen, interim associate provost for academic affairs.

Currently, Kent State is not requiring students to be vaccinated to return to campus. Van Dulmen says vaccination data collection does not mean the university is changing its policy on this.

EducationcoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineKent State Universityin-person classes
Cameron Miller
Cameron is a senior at Kent State University studying journalism, with minors in digital media production and athletic coaching. He was a part of Black Squirrel Radio last year where he co-hosted a sports talk show. He hopes to further his learning and become an audio/video editor at a news station after graduation.
See stories by Cameron Miller
