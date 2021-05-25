University of Akron Expects Full Return to Campus in Fall

The University of Akron is preparing for a full return to campus this fall semester.

In an announcement Tuesday, President Gary Miller said activities such as sporting events, internships and on-campus dining will be available at near capacity levels, and classes will be in person at full seating capacity.

Miller stated in the announcement that that the following changes will be effective June 2, and signage on the university's campuses will be updated:

"In most scenarios, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors, or practice social distancing, while on UA campuses.

The University will be relaxing restrictions on room capacities.

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face coverings whenever they are around others on campus, both indoors and outdoors.

Basketball, indoor track, showers and increased capacities return at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

As for this fall, I am pleased to be able to share the following:

Classes will be in person at full seating capacity.

More options will be available for in-person engagement and extended learning opportunities such as internships, co-ops, etc.

Residence halls will be open at near capacity. Study and social lounges will be open. In-person floor meetings and other social activities will be available.

On-campus dining with open seating will be available.

Campus celebrations, University/student organization and athletic events will resume in-person.

All student support services will be available in-person."

Miller said university data suggests there is a high desire from students and faculty to be vaccinated, which will aid in a safer return to campus.

Miller: moving into a "more normal environment" Listen • 0:13

“I think we need to support each other as we sort of move into the more normal environment and listen carefully to people’s concerns and react and respond to them to make them as comfortable as possible,” Miller said.

He said the university will continue to evaluate safety guidelines to keep the community updated with its plans.