Education

University of Akron Social Justice Task Force Makes Recommendations for More Inclusive Campus

WKSU | By Melissa Meyers
Published May 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
Student Union, U of A
akron.edu
Student success and retention is one of four areas the social justice task force reviewed as it considered diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Akron.

A social justice task force at the University of Akron has released new recommendations to help strengthen diversity and inclusion efforts throughout the campus.

The task force, led by vice president of inclusion and equity, Sheldon Wrice, released a report with findings that aim to help advance the university’s student retention rate, faculty development and recruitment of minorities.

Wrice said one of the goals is increasing enrollment and graduation rates of underrepresented populations.

UA's chief diversity officer talks about social justice task force recommendations
Sheldon Wrice says UA needs to strengthen recruitment
wrice-sheldon-300.jpg

“I’m willing to go out in the field and also assist with recruiting, but particularly going into areas where we can recruit minority students and not just limiting ourselves to northeast Ohio.”

University President Gary Miller endorsed the recommendations. His cabinet and the task force will review the recommendations and develop actions to move the university forward.

University of Akron diversity
Melissa Meyers
Melissa Meyers is a senior at Kent pursuing a major in broadcast journalism. Along with interning at WKSU, she is also involved with Kent State's student-run news station, TV2 News. She currently anchors and produces the 6 pm newscast. After college she hopes to get a job working as a news reporter/anchor.
