University of Akron Social Justice Task Force Makes Recommendations for More Inclusive Campus

A social justice task force at the University of Akron has released new recommendations to help strengthen diversity and inclusion efforts throughout the campus.

The task force, led by vice president of inclusion and equity, Sheldon Wrice, released a report with findings that aim to help advance the university’s student retention rate, faculty development and recruitment of minorities.

Wrice said one of the goals is increasing enrollment and graduation rates of underrepresented populations.

UA's chief diversity officer talks about social justice task force recommendations Sheldon Wrice says UA needs to strengthen recruitment Listen • 0:12

“I’m willing to go out in the field and also assist with recruiting, but particularly going into areas where we can recruit minority students and not just limiting ourselves to northeast Ohio.”

University President Gary Miller endorsed the recommendations. His cabinet and the task force will review the recommendations and develop actions to move the university forward.

