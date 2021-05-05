Levies Fail Across 3 Cuyahoga County School Districts In May 4 Elections

Updated: 9:21 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Local school districts struggled to garner support for levy proposals in Tuesday’s elections. Measures that would have created additional levies failed for Parma, North Olmsted and Rocky River schools.

Parma City School District proposed a similar ballot issue in November, which also failed to pass. The district asked voters to approve a bond and levy increase that would have funded the construction of new school buildings for grades 6-12, as well as renovations at current buildings.

The bond proposal would have come with a price tag of roughly $271 million, according to the ballot proposal, which would be repaid annually over about 37 years. It would have levied a property tax of about $590 per $100,000 of tax valuation. An additional continuing levy would have added $40 per $100,000 of tax valuation. Roughly 63 percent of voters rejected the measure Tuesday.

In North Olmsted, 72 percent of voters said no to the district’s proposed levy to cover operating costs. And a levy for expenses and permanent improvements failed in Rocky River with about 54 percent of voters opposed, according to unofficial results.

