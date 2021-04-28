Akron Public Schools Makes History with New Superintendent

Akron Public Schools has introduced its new superintendent.

The district’s board of education voted unanimously at a special meeting to confirm its choice of Christine Fowler-Mack as the new superintendent then introduced her to the city. She takes over as the district works to overcome learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus on safety, recovery, renewal must be balanced with an aggressive pursuit of academic achievement through an expanded lens of opportunities focused on the future,” Fowler-Mack said.

She will be the first woman — and first woman of color — to have the position.

Board President N.J. Akbar says he’s confident in her ability to lead the district to success.

“She is beloved. She is optimistic. She is limitless, and she is determined. She is bold,” he said.

Fowler-Mack is a graduate of Akron Public and started her career teaching in the district. Akbar says he believes she will work to set Akron apart from other districts, making them not only the best schools in Akron but the best in the nation.

Akbar on Fowler-Mack

“Mrs. Fowler-Mack’s hiring elevates the board’s commitment to enhancing the College and Career Academies of Akron as a cornerstone framework of our district, which sets us apart from all the other large urban districts in the state might I add,” Akbar said.

Fowler-Mack will start the job in June when current Superintendent David James retires.

