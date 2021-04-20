Akron Public Schools Narrows Superintendent Search to Two Finalists

The search for Akron Public Schools' new superintendent is down to two candidates: Christine Fowler-Mack and Sandy Womack. Both candidates are graduates of Akron Public Schools.

Fowler-Mack is the chief of portfolio planning, growth and management for Cleveland Metropolitan Schools. She began her career teaching for Akron Public Schools.

Womack is an area superintendent in Columbus City Schools. He also began his career teaching in the district.

In a statement, board of education president N.J. Akbar said the board will continue deliberating at a meeting on Thursday at 5:30. They plan to speak with each candidate that evening virtually for 30 minutes during an executive session. But Akbar said the meeting may not end in a final decision.

"I cannot guarantee that the board will be prepared to make a final decision on to whom it will formally make an offer at the conclusion of Thursday's meeting," Akbar said. "It is the board's hope to have a final decision and offer made before the end of this month."

Superintendent David James announced last August that he will retire at the end of this school year after 13 years in the position.