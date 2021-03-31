Akron Pubic Schools To Submit $96 Million Academic Recovery Plan

Akron Public Schools is set to receive an estimated $96 million from the most recent federal stimulus bill.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Ryan Pendleton says the money is meant to offset the impact of COVID-19 on learning. He says the use of the money will change now that some students are back in classrooms.

“Not all of instruction can be coded to these federal funds now. Likely if I have smaller class sizes or a blended environment or additional teaching staff to maintain social distancing requirements that those additions will qualify for spending.”

Pendleton says more information about the district’s specific plans with the funding will be included in the academic recovery plan they’re submitting to the state tomorrow. He says it’s too soon to tell if the 96 million will relieve any pressure from the district’s general fund or postpone any future levies.

