© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Akron Pubic Schools To Submit $96 Million Academic Recovery Plan

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published March 31, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
photo of Akron Public Schools headquarters
Akron Public Schools
Akron Public Schools is expecting to receive an estimated $96 million from the latest federal stimulus bill.

Akron Public Schools is set to receive an estimated $96 million from the most recent federal stimulus bill.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Ryan Pendleton says the money is meant to offset the impact of COVID-19 on learning. He says the use of the money will change now that some students are back in classrooms.

Akron Pubic Schools To Submit $96 Million Academic Recovery Plan
Photo of Pendleton

“Not all of instruction can be coded to these federal funds now. Likely if I have smaller class sizes or a blended environment or additional teaching staff to maintain social distancing requirements that those additions will qualify for spending.”

Pendleton says more information about the district’s specific plans with the funding will be included in the academic recovery plan they’re submitting to the state tomorrow. He says it’s too soon to tell if the 96 million will relieve any pressure from the district’s general fund or postpone any future levies.

Tags

EducationAkron Public SchoolsStimulusRyan PendletonCOVID-19coronaviruspandemicsocial distancing
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar