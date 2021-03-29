Hudson Community to Decide the Fate of Historic School Building

A debate continues over what to do with a historic building in Hudson. Originally built in 1927, the structure at one time served as Hudson’s Middle school.

Now it’s considering a proposal from a private developer to turn it into housing. The Hudson Heritage Association suggests a cultural arts center.

Association President Christopher Bach says the organization would like the entire building to stay intact. Bach says the association plans on launching a city-wide survey to gather input on what should happen with the building.

The district has been considering a redevelopment of the site which would involve tearing down the newer parts of the building. This would include preserving parts of the original 1927 building and incorporating it into a new condo development.

Developers are ready to finance their ideas while other plans for the building, such as a cultural center, look for possible funding.

Hudson Schools Superintendent Phil Herman says it's considering all the options.

As has been planned with no opposition, some of the older parts of the building will come down over the summer for school parking.