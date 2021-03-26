Akron School Board Narrows Search for Next Supertindent to Four Candidates

After interviewing eight candidates, including the district's current treasurer/chief financial officer, the Akron Board of Education has advanced the candidacies of four as it searches for a new superintendent.

In a statement released today. Board President N.J. Akbar said the vote was unanimous in favor of bringing the following four candidates to Akron for in-person interviews April, 12, 13 and 14:



Christine Fowler-Mack (chief portfolio officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District)

Felisha Gould (assistant superintendent, Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools)

Rebecca Kaye (chief information & accountability officer, Oklahoma City Public Schools)

Sandy Womack (area superintendent, Columbus City Schools)

The board will interview the candidates in person and then host an open public presentation and forum to which it is inviting all community members. There will be a separate presentation for all staff of Akron Public Schools. The candidates will have an opportunity to tour APS schools and have a conversation with students at one of them.

The board plans to make forums available for a limited number of in-person attendees. They will also be available to view virtually. People will be able to submit questions for the candidates in advance through a link the board plans to make available. Search consultant Steve Horton will present the questions to the candidates as the moderator of the sessions.

The board will also post a survey for input following the forums where community members are encouraged to share their feedback about the candidate.

Whoever is chosen will succeed David James, who has been superintendent since August 2008. He announced in August 2020 that he would retire at the end of the current school year.

