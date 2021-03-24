Photos of Hudson High School Athletes Removed from Defend Title IX Now Website

Photos of female athletes from Hudson High School have been removed from the website of a campaign to Defend Title IX that some call transphobic.

The site stems from a coalition started by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem who says she wants to protect fairness in women’s sports. It’s not known why the Hudson photos were chosen for the site.

In a press release, Hudson school leaders say they do not condone any student photos being used for third party purposes without prior district consent, which they said was not given to Defend Title IX Now. The district is reviewing its practices concerning photos and plans to create additional internet protections.

Noem’s office told WKSU yesterday the web developer obtained the rights to use the photos.

