Education

Photos of Hudson High School Athletes Removed from Defend Title IX Now Website

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published March 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
picture of student athletes on Defend Title IX Now's website
defendtitleixnow.com
The current version of the Defend Title IX Now website does not feature photos of Hudson High School athletes.

Photos of female athletes from Hudson High School have been removed from the website of a campaign to Defend Title IX that some call transphobic.

The site stems from a coalition started by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem who says she wants to protect fairness in women’s sports. It’s not known why the Hudson photos were chosen for the site.

In a press release, Hudson school leaders say they do not condone any student photos being used for third party purposes without prior district consent, which they said was not given to Defend Title IX Now. The district is reviewing its practices concerning photos and plans to create additional internet protections.

Noem’s office told WKSU yesterday the web developer obtained the rights to use the photos.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
