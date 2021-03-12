Akron School Board Chooses Eight to Interview for Superintendent, Including District CFO

There is just one internal candidate on the list of those chosen to be interviewed by the Akron Board of Education to become the district's next superintendent.

Ryan Pendleton, who currently serves as the district's Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is one of eight finalists selected Thursday.

The board considered 27 candidates who applied for the position. In a statement, Board President N.J. Akbar said they selected eight for first-round interviews following "deliberative and thoughtful discussion."

Besides Pendleton, the others to be interviewed are:



Shaun Black, Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Vilicia Cade, Chief Academic Officer, Sandusky City Schools

Christine Fowler-Mack, Chief Portfolio Officer, Cleveland Municipal School District

Felisha Gould, Assistant Superintendent, Cleveland Heights-University Heights

Rebecca Kaye, Chief of Information and Accountability, Oklahoma City Public Schools

Markay Winston, Assistant Superintendent, Monroe County Community School Corporation

Sandy Womack, Area Superintendent, Columbus City Schools

The board plans to conduct first-round interviews March 23 and March 25. It will narrow the list following those interviews and invite candidates who are not local to visit Akron, meet with the board and the community.

The district has been led by David James since August 2008. He announced in August 2020 that he would retire at the end of the current school year.

