Schools Close Because of Side Effects from Second COVID Vaccine and Shortage of Substitute Teachers

Nearly all Ohio schools are returning to in-person or hybrid learning after pledging to do so to get vaccines for employees. Now at least one Central Ohio district has closed several of its buildings Monday because there were not enough substitute teachers to fill in for teachers experiencing symptoms from recent COVID vaccines.

The Olentangy Local School district had to close two of its high schools, one middle school, and six elementary buildings because of a substitute teacher shortage. Many of the school district’s staff who received their second COVID vaccine over the weekend are suffering with side effects. A spokeswoman for Olentangy says the district had substitutes ready to come in but didn't have enough to cover the shortage.

Due to a substitute shortage from staff receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the following schools will be closed today, March 8.

The CDL program is not affected. Staff who are well should report to work. All after-school activities are canceled. pic.twitter.com/C9vyQAzj3B — Olentangy Schools (@OlentangySD) March 8, 2021



Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro says this is part of a statewide problem.

“We’ve had a shortage of substitute teachers in Ohio since before COVID, and I think the pandemic has made that situation more acute," DiMauro said.

Earlier this year, the Columbus City Schools raised substitute teacher pay after it faced a shortage.

