Education

More College Students Could Be Eligible for Food Assistance Program

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 4, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST
Students walking on college campus
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
College students who have limited incomes might find help in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, as well as food pantries that have organized since the start of the pandemic.

Many college campuses throughout the state have created food pantries for their students. And students might qualify for food stamp benefits as well because of new changes in the federal food assistance program. 

Joree Novotny with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says SNAP, the program that provides food cards to needy families, was off limits to many low-income college students before. But they may qualify now because of changes made during the pandemic. 

“Students that are enrolled more than half-time and are eligible to participate in federal or state work study or have an expected family contribution of $0 on their most recent FAFSA may be eligible for SNAP, even though they weren’t before," Novotny said.

In addition, many colleges are using federal funds to help with outreach to students who might now qualify for SNAP benefits.  
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

EducationCollege studentsSNAP benefitscoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
