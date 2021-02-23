© 2021 WKSU
Education
State Ed Leader Explains Why Testing Ohio Students This Year is Important

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST
Paolo DeMaria testifies in front of House Finance Subcommittee on Primary Education
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Paolo DeMaria testifies in front of House Finance Subcommittee on Primary Education

The U.S Department of Education says educators must resume federally mandated tests this year. Lawmakers in Columbus have been debating what to do about Ohio’s standardized tests. The state superintendent is now weighing in on that question.

Some state lawmakers have advocated for scrapping state tests this year that are usually given to the state’s students because many students have been learning remotely. Other state leaders, including Paolo DeMaria, the state superintendent of public instruction, say the tests should be used as a diagnostic tool but not as a measure of accountability.

“We should not rank, rate, or punish, or have consequences for districts based on testing because we knew their year was interrupted. We know they are not putting forth their best efforts,” DeMaria said.

DeMaria says the tests will provide educators and the state with information about what students need to learn in order to make up for lost learning as a result of COVID.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Educationpublic schoolsOhio public schoolsPaolo DeMariastandardized testsStandardized testingcoronavirusCOVID-19pandemic learning loss
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
