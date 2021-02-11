Head of Akron Schools David James Delivers Final State of the Schools Address

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James delivered his final state of the schools address Thursday. James will retire this summer after 13 years as superintendent and 29 years with the district.

James has led an innovative effort to adopt the College and Career academies model for Akron schools. He noted the district recently received a $1.5 million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation that will help the district build opportunities through the academies.

“This will jump-start a master planning process to create systems and structures needed to strategically plan and build the infrastructure required to implement and sustain the vision of making our College and Career Academies of Akron, a K-12 transformation,” James said.

He says the grant will help the district fulfill its goal of creating a K-12 experience that will be a foundational change for the district.

Read the full state of the schools address below: