University of Akron Restoring Pandemic-Reduced Wages
The University of Akron is restoring employee wages that were cut due to financial trouble caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The salaries of administrators and staff earning more than 50-thousand dollars a year have been reduced since last July.
The Board of Trustees today (Wednesday) approved restoring them to previous levels effective January 1 of this year.
University president Gary Miller says federal financial assistance and a revised budget forecast are allowing the move.
“I want to thank everyone for their shared sacrifice. We all appreciate the commitment to our university community and all the efforts that you’ve made to make this adjustment and adapt to these very trying times.”
Trustees did not take action on a tentative contract reached with the faculty union. A spokeswoman says that vote will wait until the union completes its ratification process. She indicates a special meeting will likely be called to vote on the deal.