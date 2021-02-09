© 2021 WKSU
Education

Could the School Year Be Extended? DeWine Calls for Plans to Help Students

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published February 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST
school hallway
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine is asking schools across the state to submit plans for how to counteract the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is asking every school district in Ohio to come up with plans to elevate student success. DeWine says he wants a discussion between schools and communities on what can be done to help address issues students are facing during the pandemic.

DeWine says Ohio has access to $2 billion in federal funding to help schools come up with specific plans. These plans could include a variety of ideas, such as extending the school year, longer school days, additional tutoring, and more mental health services. 

"We simply cannot fail these children. Each child in Ohio deserves the opportunity to live up to his or her full, God-given potential. And we cannot allow this pandemic to get in the way of their ability to flourish and to thrive," DeWine said. 

Watch: DeWine talks about the academic hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as new assessments show a dip in student performance. DeWine has also put more than $1 billion into wraparound services for at-risk kids.

The plans must be submitted to the state by April 1. 
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
