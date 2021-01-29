© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Teachers, School Staff Begin Signing Up for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published January 29, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Teachers and staff in the state's K-12 schools will be in the next group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, according the the state's vaccine distribution plan.

The state is preparing to distribute the first widespread round of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and staff at K-12 schools. Gov. Mike DeWine says this accomplishes the goal of bringing back in-person instruction in March.

Every school district in Ohio, except one, signed on to a goal of bringing kids back to the classroom by March. Signing that pledge opens up vaccination distribution to every teacher and staff member in those school buildings.

DeWine says some counties will have centralized vaccination hubs for districts while other schools might have the vaccine brought to them on location.

Watch: Gov. Mike DeWine talks about vaccinations for K-12 teachers and staff.

"Our goal is to vaccinate anybody in that school, who's in that school building with students, anybody in that school should be able to get vaccinated," said DeWine.

DeWine says the vaccine supply is still low so the timeline on getting every school employee vaccinated is unknown.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EducationcoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine distributionteachersk-12 schoolsin-person classes
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content