© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Ohio's K-12 School Employees Will Begin Getting COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 26, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST
A Licking Heights classroom in 2019
Dan Konik
/
Ohio Statehouse News Bureau
Students learn in person in a Licking Heights classroom in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. This week employees in K-12 schools will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Ohio’s K-12 schools will begin vaccinating their employees later this week. But the schedule for shot clinics is based on vaccine accessibility. 

   

 

Gov. Mike DeWine says one school district will begin getting shots Thursday, and others are scheduled for next week. 

 

“They should know that and should have been notified by now. The rest of you who wondered when you will start, you should know by Friday," DeWine told reporters.

 

DeWine says employees in all K-12 schools that agreed to hybrid or in-person learning March 1 will get their first shot in February. Some may get their second. He says it is safe for schools to go back to in-person teaching without being fully vaccinated because studies show masks have been far more effective than originally thought.


Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EducationcoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinek-12 schoolsface masks
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content