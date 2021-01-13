© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Xavier University Announces First Woman President

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published January 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST
Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz
Courtesy of Xavier University
In addition to serving as president at two other universities, Xavier University's new president, Colleen Hanycz, is also a former associate professor of law.

Xavier University has named its first female president in its 190-year history. Colleen Hanycz is also the first layperson to hold the job.

She begins July 1 and succeeds Father Michael Graham, who announced his retirement this past March. Previously, Hanycz was the president of La Salle University in Philadelphia, a Lasallian, Catholic university, as well as president of Brescia University in Canada, a Catholic women's university in the Ursuline tradition, according to a release.

Hanycz says she's excited to partner with Xavier's community in writing the next chapter in its storied history.

"Xavier's lived mission is deeply appealing to me," Hanycz said in a statement. "As a Jesuit, Catholic university committed to serving society by forming students intellectually, morally and spiritually for lives of solidarity and service, Xavier's values strongly align with my own."

Fr. Graham will continue in his role as president through June 30. He is the longest-serving president in the university's history. 
Copyright 2021 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit wvxu.org.

Tags

Educationxavier universityColleen Hanycz Father Michael GrahamCincinnati
Ann Thompson
With more than 20 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson
Related Content