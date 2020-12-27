Alan Canfora, Survivor of May 4, 1970 Kent State Shooting, Dies

Alan Canfora, who protested the Vietnam War during demonstrations on the Kent State campus in May 1970 and was shot in the wrist when National Guardsmen opened fired on the campus May 4, 1970, has died. He was 71.

Canfora's sister, Roseann "Chic" Canfora, posted news of his passing on her Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, calling it "a devastating loss to our family, friends and the Kent State/May 4 community."

The Canforas have been active in remembrances of the May 4 shooting that claimed the lives of four students and left Alan and eight others wounded.

The biography on his website, describes the inspiration Alan took from members of Students for a Democratic Society at Kent State. He joined their anti-war rebellion that ended with the tragic events of May 4.

His sister indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.

Commenters expressed shock and grief at the news of Canfora's passing. "A powerful voice of May 4 now will echo on forever," one noted. Another May 4 survivor, Dean Kahler, wrote "This saddens my heart." Kahler was one of the most severely wounded on May 4. Suffering a gunshot to the spine, he was paralyzed from the waist down.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the May 4 shooting, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person events including a speech by activist and actress Jane Fonda. Events were conducted virtually instead.

