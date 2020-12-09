© 2020 WKSU
Education

Akron Public Schools Announces Partnership with Goodyear for College and Career Academies

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published December 9, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST
photo of Akron Public Schools headquarters
Akron Public Schools
High school students in the Akron Public School District now have another option for their studies through the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s new program for technology and engineering.

An iconic Akron company has joined Akron Public Schools’ effort to reimagine high school education through the College and Career Academies. The district has announced a new partnership with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Goodyear will become a named integrated partner of the academies with its program focused on the areas of technology and engineering. The Goodyear Academy of Applied Engineering will be housed at Ellet Community Learning Center, and the Goodyear Academy of Advanced Technology and Design will be at the National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM High School.

Goodyear will provide instructional support and real world learning opportunities to APS students through experiential outings, classroom activities and job shadowing. The company is the latest business partner to join the academies model, which is in its second full year in the school district.

