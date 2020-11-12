Kent State University Offers Community COVID Testing this Sunday

Most classes at Kent State University will be going remote after Thanksgiving, as planned. But first, the school will conduct mass testing this Sunday afternoon.

The event at the Kent State ballroom will be open to anyone -- not just students -- and will be conducted by the Ohio National Guard.

After that, reopening committee chair Manfred van Dulmen says they’re still planning how the spring semester will look.

“We have a plan that is flexible and we really want to be ready at any moment to change the course. Certainly, we're planning for a combination of in-person and remote courses next semester. But I also know that depending on the disease situation that can change at any moment. And really, how we're opening for next semester – we’ll know when next semester starts.”

Most of the 3,700 students who have been living in residence halls this fall will stay home after Thanksgiving. But Van Dulmen says residence halls and dining services will remain open for a few hundred who will return – either because they don’t have other options, or because they’re involved in coursework that will continue in-person, such as lab work. Those facilities will also stay open during winter break.

