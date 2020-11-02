Buchtel Student Wins Full Scholarship to Study Education at UA with a Promise to Teach in Akron Public Schools

The first recipient of a new University of Akron scholarship plans to stay right here and continue educating young people.

The Harrington Scholarship is for Akron Public Schools graduates who will attend the LeBron James Family Foundation School of Education at UA -- and after graduating, plan to return to APS as a teacher.

Jaysean Davis graduated from Buchtel Community Learning Center this year, and is the first recipient of the scholarship. He says he chose teaching after participating in a teacher career academy in high school.

“I realized that each student learns differently. And it was weird to me that some of these teachers would only teach one way to these students. I wanted to be a teacher anyway, so why not teach where I came from?”

Davis will receive full tuition and fees under the Harrington Scholarship. It's named for Madge W. Harrington, who graduated from UA’s School of Education in the 1920s.

