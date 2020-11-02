© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Buchtel Student Wins Full Scholarship to Study Education at UA with a Promise to Teach in Akron Public Schools

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
Jaysean Davis.JPG
Akron Public Schools
Jaysean Davis graduated from Buchtel CLC this past spring. He says he had already planned to go to college and become a teacher, but without the scholarship he's not sure if he'd have been able to start this year.

The first recipient of a new University of Akron scholarship plans to stay right here and continue educating young people.

The Harrington Scholarship is for Akron Public Schools graduates who will attend the LeBron James Family Foundation School of Education at UA -- and after graduating, plan to return to APS as a teacher.

Jaysean Davis graduated from Buchtel Community Learning Center this year, and is the first recipient of the scholarship. He says he chose teaching after participating in a teacher career academy in high school.

“I realized that each student learns differently. And it was weird to me that some of these teachers would only teach one way to these students. I wanted to be a teacher anyway, so why not teach where I came from?”

Davis will receive full tuition and fees under the Harrington Scholarship. It's named for Madge W. Harrington, who graduated from UA’s School of Education in the 1920s.

Tags

EducationLeBron James Family FoundationUniversity of AkronAkron Public Schools
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content