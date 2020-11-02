© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Akron Public Schools Approves Start of Winter Sports

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 2, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST
photo of Akron Public Schools headquarters
Akron Public Schools
Winter sports at Akron Public Schools have the go-ahead from the board of education. The school district made the decision to restart the extracurriculars Monday.

The Akron Board of Education has approved a plan to start winter sports immediately.

The board voted 5-2 at a special meeting Monday night to approve the start of contact sports, namely basketball and wrestling, with requirements for COVID-19 testing.

The board voted 4-3 in favor of starting non-contact sports, such as bowling and swimming. There will be no mandatory COVID-19 testing for these sports.

Board President Patrick Bravo said it’s up to student athletes and coaches to follow safety protocols.

"This is an extremely difficult decision that this board made and as you can see it was not a unanimous decision. And so there’s a responsibility and a trust that we are placing in our student athletes, our coaches, our parents and our families,” he said.

Each athlete is allowed two tickets for spectators at events.

Venues are limited to 15% capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.

Tags

EducationAkron Public SchoolsHigh School SportscoronavirusCOVID-19BasketballwrestlingPatrick Bravobowlingswimming
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content