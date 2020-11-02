Akron Public Schools Approves Start of Winter Sports

The Akron Board of Education has approved a plan to start winter sports immediately.

The board voted 5-2 at a special meeting Monday night to approve the start of contact sports, namely basketball and wrestling, with requirements for COVID-19 testing.

The board voted 4-3 in favor of starting non-contact sports, such as bowling and swimming. There will be no mandatory COVID-19 testing for these sports.

Board President Patrick Bravo said it’s up to student athletes and coaches to follow safety protocols.

"This is an extremely difficult decision that this board made and as you can see it was not a unanimous decision. And so there’s a responsibility and a trust that we are placing in our student athletes, our coaches, our parents and our families,” he said.

Each athlete is allowed two tickets for spectators at events.

Venues are limited to 15% capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.

