Kent State University Working to Improve Coronavirus Dashboard

Kent State University tested 535 students for the coronavirus in the last week, according to reopening committee chairman Manfred Van Dulmen.

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Education Kent State Receives C+ Rating for COVID-19 Dashboard "We Rate Covid Dashboards" is a group of public health and data analysts who grade university COVID-19 dashboards. The group gave Kent State an average rating of C+ for its effort to inform the college community of the prevalence of the virus during the pandemic.

The latest numbers on the university’s Coronavirus Dashboard show 66 positive cases for the week of October 18.

There are currently nine rooms in use for isolation on campus, 13 in use for quarantine in Allyn Hall and 18 in use in their quarantine space.

An independent rating of university dashboards started by a Yale University professor gave Kent State a C-plus grade on its dashboard. Van Dulmen says Kent is working to provide more information.

“Since that C+ rating, we already have made some changes to the dashboard," Van Dulmen said. "For example, the information on how long it takes to get a test result is on there. There’s information on the links to the county rights. So if you include those factors, we would actually be at a B+.”

Van Dulmen also says that additional dashboard changes will be made in the next few weeks. The university is starting to think about long term plans for next semester as well.

